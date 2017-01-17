LeBron James’ performance vs. the Warriors was much worse than you think

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers want nothing more than to forget their 126-91 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

Little went the Cavaliers’ way as they never led and suffered their most-lopsided defeat of the season. But as bad as it was for the Cavs as a whole, it was even more embarrassing for James. Despite finishing with a team-high 20 points, LeBron also had six turnovers and the second-worst plus-minus showings of his career.

James was minus-32 during his 35 minutes of action Monday night.

The Cavs were outscored by 32 points with LeBron on the court today. That's his 2nd-worst +/- rating of his career. pic.twitter.com/it7OU8UQBC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 17, 2017

But this isn’t the first time James has struggled mightily against the Warriors. His all-time worst plus-minus performance came almost a year ago, when he was minus-34 against Golden State in the Cavs’ 132-98 loss last season.

The two worst plus/minus showings of LeBron James's career…

-34 vs. Warriors on 1/18/2016

-32 vs. Warriors on 1/16/2017 pic.twitter.com/tR78rNQ2IZ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 17, 2017

James and the Cavs can at least take solace in the fact that they topped the Warriors when it mattered most last season. Maybe things will be the same for the defending champs this year.