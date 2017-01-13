LeBron James confirms Nike will release his retro shoes, just like Michael Jordan

We’re still a long, long way away from LeBron James getting the full Michael Jordan treatment from Nike, with his own brand and everything.

On Thursday evening, though, the King confirmed what sneaker websites reported earlier in the day: LeBron’s very first signature sneaker is making a comeback as a retro shoe from Nike:

“It’s retro time. It’s time. I can’t be more proud at this point in my life, at this point in my career, to know that it all started right here. It started from the bottom. This is where it started. For an 18-year-old kid to be able to see his name, his likeness on his first signature shoe, this is an emotional feeling, and it’s exciting.”

It’s impossible to overstate how big of an honor this is for LeBron, even when you factor in his business relationship with Nike. Introducing a retro version of an NBA star’s signature shoe is an exceedingly rare event. For reference, Kobe Bryant’s first retro shoes came out just this year to celebrate his retirement.

LeBron still has years of new shoes ahead of him; the LeBron 14, in fact, is right around the corner. That he’ll be able to wear both his new and old shoes makes LeBron truly unique in the basketball-sneaker ecosystem.