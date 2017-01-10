LeBron’s simple advice to new teammate Kyle Korver: Shoot the ball every time

Kyle Korver has yet to take the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but when he finally finds himself standing next to LeBron James, the King has some simple advice: shoot the basketball.

Not every once in a while or when Korver thinks he’s open, mind you; LeBron wants his newest teammate to fire away every single time he touches the rock.

LeBron on Korver: " The first thing I told him … was, ‘If you want to fit in, shoot the ball every time you get it.’" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 10, 2017

While speaking with reporters ahead of the Cavs’ Tuesday night game with the Utah Jazz, LeBron also broke down his teammates’ tendencies, revealing the brilliant depths of his basketball mind:

LeBron James on passing and how his teammates like to receive the ball pic.twitter.com/zojkBuIkzN — David Locke (@Lockedonsports) January 10, 2017

When a guy is that familiar with your shooting preferences, you do as the man says rather than asking questions. As long as Korver listens to LeBron’s advice, he’ll fit right in with the Cavaliers.