LeBron’s simple advice to new teammate Kyle Korver: Shoot the ball every time

Kyle Korver has yet to take the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but when he finally finds himself standing next to LeBron James, the King has some simple advice: shoot the basketball.

Not every once in a while or when Korver thinks he’s open, mind you; LeBron wants his newest teammate to fire away every single time he touches the rock.

While speaking with reporters ahead of the Cavs’ Tuesday night game with the Utah Jazz, LeBron also broke down his teammates’ tendencies, revealing the brilliant depths of his basketball mind:

When a guy is that familiar with your shooting preferences, you do as the man says rather than asking questions. As long as Korver listens to LeBron’s advice, he’ll fit right in with the Cavaliers.

kyle-korver-lebron-james-nba-playoffs-cleveland-cavaliers-atlanta-hawks

31

gallery: NBA power rankings: Cavaliers are nearly unstoppable with Kyle Korver

Dale Zanine | Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports