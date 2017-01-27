LeBron James gets a stark All-Star reminder that he’s no longer a young superstar

LeBron James seemingly has been in the spotlight forever, now in his 14th year in the NBA. He’s seen some of the league’s greatest players leave the game as he staked his claim to the title of best player in the league.

But the announcement of the NBA All-Star Game reserves Thursday provided the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar a reminder that he’s no longer a young pup. For the first time in his career, the 32-year-old James is the oldest player on either All-Star roster.

There are only three players over the age of 30 on the All-Star rosters – Hawks forward Paul Millsap (31) and Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry (30) are the other two. The three oldest players are on the East roster while the three youngest – Warriors forward Draymond Green (26), Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (25) and Pelicans center Anthony Davis (23) – are on the West.

As if that wasn’t a cruel enough reminder for LeBron, he got another one Thursday. His close friends – Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, Bulls guard Dwyane Wade and Clippers guard Chris Paul – were left off the All-Star teams. It’s the first time since 2005 that none of those three made the cut.