LeBron saves Cavs from fourth-quarter collapse vs. Pacers in playoff opener

LeBron James had 32 points and saved the Cleveland Cavaliers from a fourth-quarter collapse in Saturday’s 109-108, playoff-opening victory over the Indiana Pacers.

James added 13 assists and six rebounds for the top-seeded defending champs. Kyrie Irving had 23 points and two big steals down the stretch.

Paul George led the way for seventh-seeded Indiana with 29 points but had only four in the fourth quarter.

The Cavs led most of the way but the Pacers kept it close and took a late lead on a three from Jeff Teague. But James answered with a dunk to tie it, then found Irving for an assist as the Cavs took the lead for good.

The Pacers had a chance to take the lead in the final seconds, but James doubled George and forced a pass to C.J. Miles, who missed a jumper at the buzzer.

“Anyone but Paul George can take that final shot and we live with it,” James told ABC’s Lisa Salters after the game.

Lance Stephenson is almost invisible but wide open under the hoop pic.twitter.com/vE3hBi5igY — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 15, 2017

Unreal. Paul George has to immediately ATTACK J.R. Smith and take a shot as if he KNOWS he's going to make it. Came up small predictably. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 15, 2017