LeBron James clarifies his angry comments about the Cavs’ ‘top-heavy’ roster

LeBron James’ frustration with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ roster construction spilled out in an uncharacteristic stream of expletives Monday night following the team’s second straight loss, and his comments have been the talk of the NBA on Tuesday.

So much so that James took to Twitter on a day off to further explain himself:

I not mad or upset at management cause Griff and staff have done a great job, I just feel we still need to improve in order to repeat… — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 24, 2017

if that's what we wanna do. — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 24, 2017

Here are the comments that set NBA mouths flapping, via ESPN:

“It’s like when you don’t have bodies. It’s tough … The (expletive) grind of the regular season. We’re a top-heavy team. We have a top-heavy team. We top-heavy as (expletive). It’s me, [Kyrie Irving], [Kevin Love]. It’s top-heavy.

“I’m not singling out anybody … I’m not. Yeah, we won [the championship], but (expletive), you know what, let’s see if we can do something.

“We need a (expletive) playmaker … I’m not saying you can just go find one, like you can go outside and see trees. I didn’t say that.”

Obviously, this was a bit of a surprise given that the Cavaliers just added sharp-shooter Kyle Korver to its “top-heavy” cast. James may not have been calling out GM David Griffin, but it’s hard to imagine that there wasn’t some message he was trying to send given that his postgame comments are usually very measured.

The Cavaliers have lost five of seven games after a 28-8 start but still lead the Eastern Conference standings by 2 ½ games over the Toronto Raptors.