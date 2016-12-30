LeBron James was on the giving and receiving ends of blocks in a span of seconds Thursday night against the Boston Celtics.

Late in the first quarter, Celtics guard Avery Bradley poked the ball away from Kevin Love and appeared to be on his way to an easy layup. But James didn’t give up on the play, racing after Bradley and pinning his shot against the glass.

LeBron corralled the miss and began his own fastbreak, having only Celtics center Al Horford between him and the rim. As LeBron rose for the layup, Horford met him at the rim, rejecting the Cleveland Cavaliers star.

Crazy sequence here 😳 pic.twitter.com/wvSB04Swdz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 30, 2016

Talk about a range of emotions in a matter of seconds.