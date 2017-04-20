Lance Stephenson offers an unusual strategy to slow down LeBron James

Lance Stephenson is probably more known for famously blowing into LeBron James’ ear during the 2014 NBA playoffs than any of his on-court achievements. The 26-year-old has bounced around the league since that moment, playing for five other organizations before rejoining the Indiana Pacers earlier this season.

But now Stephenson finds again himself facing James in the playoffs and having to guard the Cleveland Cavaliers star during their first-round matchup. Stephenson has obviously tried to get into James’ head in the past and has also attempted to amp up the physical intensity.

Stephenson offered a new approach Wednesday, telling USA Today that you have to “tame” the four-time MVP.

“You just gotta tame him,” Stephenson said. “He’s playing so well right now. His jump shot has really improved. Just gotta get into him, make him pass the ball. Make his teammates make decisions.”

The Pacers will have to figure out some way of slowing down James, who is averaging 28.5 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists as the Cavs have jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the series. Indiana will get another crack at the defending champs Thursday, when the Pacers play host to the Cavs in Game 3.