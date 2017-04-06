Lance Stephenson calls out Raptors for breaking the same unwritten rule he did

Nunzio Ingrassia

Unwritten rules aren’t just in baseball. We got a reminder of that Tuesday, when Lance Stephenson upset the Raptors at the end of the Pacers’ 108-90 win.

With the game all but decided and the shot clock turned off, Stephenson took an outlet pass from Paul George and nonchalantly finished a breakaway layup. The Raptors immediately confronted Stephenson, who was playing in his first home game since re-signing with the Pacers last week, apparently upset that the veteran forward was running up the score.

Stephenson apologized after the game while some members of the Raptors said the layup was “tasteless” and “classless.”

But a day after the altercation, Stephenson fired back at the Raptors, posting footage on his Instagram account of Raptors forward Norman Powell throwing down a windmill dunk last season when Toronto was up 22 points with the shot clock turned off against the 76ers.

They got mad at me for what I did but look at this. All I did was jelly. When Lance Stephenson do it's a big deal

A post shared by Lance Stephenson (@stephensonlance) on

Tough to argue with Stephenson on this one. If the Raptors had not done this — last season, no less — then it would be easy to understand why they were so mad. But doing the same thing to a 76ers team that won just 10 games last season?

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers speaks in front of the Larry O'Brien Trophy after receiving his championship ring before the game against the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

13

gallery: The NBA's 12 best postseason players, ranked

Getty Images | Getty Images