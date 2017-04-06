Lance Stephenson calls out Raptors for breaking the same unwritten rule he did

Unwritten rules aren’t just in baseball. We got a reminder of that Tuesday, when Lance Stephenson upset the Raptors at the end of the Pacers’ 108-90 win.

With the game all but decided and the shot clock turned off, Stephenson took an outlet pass from Paul George and nonchalantly finished a breakaway layup. The Raptors immediately confronted Stephenson, who was playing in his first home game since re-signing with the Pacers last week, apparently upset that the veteran forward was running up the score.

Some drama in Lance's return to Indy 👀 pic.twitter.com/pix7Yd1Kqe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2017

Stephenson apologized after the game while some members of the Raptors said the layup was “tasteless” and “classless.”

But a day after the altercation, Stephenson fired back at the Raptors, posting footage on his Instagram account of Raptors forward Norman Powell throwing down a windmill dunk last season when Toronto was up 22 points with the shot clock turned off against the 76ers.

They got mad at me for what I did but look at this. All I did was jelly. When Lance Stephenson do it's a big deal A post shared by Lance Stephenson (@stephensonlance) on Apr 5, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

Tough to argue with Stephenson on this one. If the Raptors had not done this — last season, no less — then it would be easy to understand why they were so mad. But doing the same thing to a 76ers team that won just 10 games last season?