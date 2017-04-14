Metta World Peace says he’s leaving Lakers, and Nick Young may be right behind him

Lakers fans may be saying goodbye to Metta World Peace and Swaggy P, fan favorites and two of the biggest characters in franchise history.

The Lakers held their exit interviews Thursday, and World Peace said Magic Johnson told him the Lakers won’t bring him back next season while Nick Young said he wants to “get on a playoff team and see what happens.”

Nick Young as he leaves the room tells the media: "I'll see ya'll when I come back and play ya'll next year." …laughs. — Shahan Ahmed (@shahanLA) April 13, 2017

Young, who has a $5.6 million player option for next season, told reporters he’s “60/40” on whether he will exercise it — though he said the Lakers were “begging me to pretty much stay” and joked that they signed him to a $150 million lifetime contract “under the table”.

Nick Young says it's 60/40, whether he decides to opt out of Lakers contract. "You don't know which side is 60 and which is 40," he says. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) April 13, 2017

VIDEO: Nick Young says Magic/Lakers gave him $150 million lifetime deal in cash "under the table" https://t.co/Qj7HTLdXcI @NickSwagyPYoung — Shahan Ahmed (@shahanLA) April 13, 2017

World Peace hasn’t played much this season but has been a valuable veteran to teach the young Lakers, and while the 37-year-old told reporters he’ll likely try to play elsewhere next season, he could be a good future fit for Lakers coach Luke Walton’s staff.

MWP told them he still wants to play, and will likely pursue that somewhere, but when he’s done playing, the Lakers want him around. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 13, 2017

Pelinka and Walton have made it very clear: Metta World Peace always will have a role with the Lakers when he is done playing. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) April 13, 2017

Metta got mobbed by teammates after scoring a season-high 18 points as the Lakers won their home finale this week — the last of many memorable moments in his six-year Lakers career, which included winning a championship in 2010.

Metta World Peace gets the start today against the Pelicans. Check out some of his best moments with the #Lakers. 👍 pic.twitter.com/2HcBRcyofj — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 12, 2017

Young hasn’t helped the Lakers win a title during four seasons in LA, but has been endlessly entertaining.

Nick Young wants to be on a playoff team.

Swaggy P still wants to do stuff like this… pic.twitter.com/xj8DZIRP1G — Jonny Loquasto (@JQuasto) April 13, 2017