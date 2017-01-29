Kyrie Irving shows off ridiculous dribbling showcase in victory over Thunder

Rob Perez

On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 107-91. En route to the victory, Cavaliers All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving put on a show — finishing with 29 points (12-22 FG), 10 assists, and multiple mixtape highlights of dribbling wizardry:

“Uncle Drew” was on full display, teaching them ‘youngbloods’ how to get buckets — even making the great Russell Westbrook a student:

Kyrie Irving, Professional Bucket Getter M.D.