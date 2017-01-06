Hawks’ Kyle Korver has mixed emotions about likely trade to Cavaliers

Just how big of an impact Kyle Korver might have on the Cleveland Cavaliers is certainly up for debate, but the Atlanta Hawks wing knows that he’s (reportedly) headed to a fantastic situation.

Shortly before the Hawks took on the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night — a game Atlanta won, by the way — multiple reports indicated the Cleveland Cavaliers were “deep” into trade discussions to acquire Korver for Mo Williams, Mike Dunleavy, and a 2019 first-round pick. But because the trade hasn’t been finalized yet, Korver warmed up prior to the game and was in uniform, although he did not play.

After the game, Korver told reporters the trade leaves him with “mixed emotions,” but he recognizes the upside.

“There’s a lot of hard ties to Atlanta, for a lot of reasons. A lot of friendships, relationships. It’s where I had my best basketball years, honestly. It’s where I had all my kids. It’s hard to leave that behind.

“Obviously it’s a great opportunity for me to go to Cleveland. So I’m very excited about that part of it. But there’s a lot of relationships that I care about here that I’m gonna miss.

“From a basketball perspective, [Cleveland is] a great, great fit for me. And I know that.”

The Hawks reportedly will look to trade veteran forward Paul Millsap after moving Korver to Cleveland, which would be the final step in the dismantling of an Atlanta team that had four All-Stars just two seasons ago.

Center Dwight Howard, who joined the Hawks this summer on a three-year deal, tried to remain diplomatic in his reaction to the news after the game:

Asked if he feels the Hawks are going in a different direction that the team he signed on for this offseason, Dwight Howard paused for six seconds, let out a sigh and said, “That’s a tricky question to answer. … It’s basketball. It’s a serious business. You never know what can happen, with any team. You never know. I mean, I didn’t expect this to happen, but, like I said, you never know. … “I’m keeping my mouth shut, my head down and play basketball. I’m not getting involved in none of that stuff.” […]

“I think guys are pretty hurt about it,” Howard said. “On one hand, you’re going to be happy for him going to a really good team. On the other hand, it’s like, ‘Dang, he’s going to a really good team.’ I am curious to see what his handshake will be. A lot of those guys give really good handshakes. … Oh, man. It’s just shocking, for all of us.”

Atlanta started the season 9-2 before losing 10 of their next 11 games. The Hawks currently sit in fourth in the Eastern Conference, but trading Korver and potentially Millsap would send Atlanta plummeting down the standings in the East. After finishing in the top-six in offense in 2014-15, the Hawks have been in the bottom third of the league in scoring the past two seasons.

The Hawks traded former All-Star point guard Jeff Teague to the Indiana Pacers in a three-team trade this summer.