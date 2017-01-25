Kobe Bryant offers to help Lakers, but Luke Walton says team doesn’t need ‘tough love’

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off the most-lopsided loss in their franchise’s renowned history and have lost six of seven. The young roster could use all the help it could get.

And one of the franchise’s most iconic stars wants to lend a hand. Recently retired Kobe Bryant told ESPN Radio on Tuesday that he’s just a phone call away if the organization wants his advice on the 16-32 Lakers.

“I’m always around behind the scenes for Jeanie, Jimmy, and the entire Buss family if they need assistance or if it be to reach out or call for advice and things of that nature,” Bryant said.

Bryant added that he thinks head coach Luke Walton is doing a “fine job” and added that “patience is the key word here”.

Word of Kobe’s offer eventually reached Walton, who appreciated his former teammate’s willingness to help. But Walton did have one caveat.

“It defends in what capacity he will come in and help,” Walton told reporters Tuesday. “After losing by 40, he’s not the first guy I’m calling. Kobe is more about tough love. At that moment, I didn’t need tough love. I didn’t hear that, but it’s good to know he’s here for us.”

.@jaimemaggio informed Luke Walton that Kobe Bryant said recently on ESPN Radio that he's willing to help Lakers if asked. pic.twitter.com/UcO9NZZuG8 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 24, 2017

The Lakers are looking to bounce back after their 122-73 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday. They get their chance to make amends Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.