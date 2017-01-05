Knicks Trade Rumors: Pros, Cons Of Pursuing Kyle Korver

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly open to trading sharpshooter Kyle Korver. Should the New York Knicks make a run at the former All-Star?

The New York Knicks are in the midst of the worst losing streak of the 2016-17 NBA regular season. Despite entering Christmas Day at 16-13, the Knicks are 16-19, and losers of six consecutive games.

As the Knicks look to solidify the roster and save what’s becoming a lost season, it’s only fair to evaluate trade options.

New York has the offensive firepower and defensive talent to be one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, talent and execution are two entirely different matters, and the Knicks haven’t executed.

As the Knicks survey the trade market, one of the players worth considering is veteran sharpshooter Kyle Korver. Per Brian Windhorst and Marc Stein of ESPN:

S‎ources told that the Hawks, fearful of losing Millsap in free agency without compensation in the summer, are not openly shopping him but are taking calls on the 31-year-old and other pending free agents, notably sharpshooter Kyle Korver and swingman Thabo Sefolosha.

The question is: should the Knicks actually pursue Korver in a trade?

Pro: 3-Point Shooting

The most obvious reason to pursue Kyle Korver is the remarkable value of his 3-point shooting. Korver is in his 14th NBA season and has been one of the most efficient and productive 3-point shooters in the Association during that time.

As the New York Knicks aim to recover from what’s been a truly dreadful stretch of basketball, adding a 3-point shooter of Korver’s caliber could be the answer.

Korver is on pace to shoot upwards of 40 percent from 3-point range for the 10th time in his NBA career. He’s made at least 200 3-point field goals in two different seasons and is on pace for his seventh season above 150 3-point field goals made.

A career 42.9 percent shooter from beyond the arc, it’s fair to believe that Korver would continue to be elite from distance in New York.

The Knicks have a number of effective shooters, but Korver would add an entirely new element to the offense. His ability to consistently space the floor would give New York a player who could be stationed along the perimeter and provide invaluable spacing.

With averages of 9.5 points and 2.0 3-point field goals made per game on 40.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc, Korver would be a massive addition to the offense.

Con: Defensive Inconsistency

For as intriguing as the addition of Kyle Korver may be, it comes with a massive caveat. Korver is a sensational shooter who has expanded his game by a reasonable measure, but he’s also a wildly erratic defender.

For a New York Knicks team that’s in dire need of improvement on defense, it stands to reason that the trade target should be better on that end.

Thus far in 2016-17, the Hawks are allowing 106.4 points per 100 possessions when Korver is on the court. By comparison, Atlanta is allowing an average of 98.6 points per 100 possessions when Korver is off the court.

Atlanta is 6.8 points per possessions better on defense when Korver is off the court, which is fairly indicative of his value.

For a Knicks team that ranks in the bottom 10 in multiple defensive categories, Korver doesn’t appear to be the fix. It’s not as though he doesn’t try, but he’s quietly 35 years of age and will turn 36 in March.

If the Knicks want to improve on the defensive end of the floor, then adding Korver to the mix wouldn’t be the most wise of decisions.

Pro: Postseason Experience

The New York Knicks are a veteran team that should be making a strong push for the postseason. Instead, New York is three games below .500 and searching for answers with a supporting cast that may or may not fit together.

If the Knicks are going to turn things around, then adding a player with postseason experience could be the ideal approach.

Korver has 91 games of playoff experience and 38 starts during his 14-year NBA career. He has postseason averages of 8.8 points and 1.8 3-point field goals made in 26.3 minutes per game, and is shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Those may not be elite numbers, but having a role player who can account for efficient offense and 3-point shooting in the playoffs is never a bad idea.

Korver averaged 10.3 points and 2.4 3-point field goals made on a slash line of .467/.444/1.000 during the 2016 NBA Playoffs. Atlanta won a series in 2016, which offers perspective on how valuable Korver can be.

It’s not the end-all, be-all for this trade, but it’s hard to ignore the value of postseason experience for a team with dreams of making the playoffs.

Con: Age

If the New York Knicks make a mid-season trade, then it stands to reason that the future will be kept in mind. New York is pursuing something sustainable, which makes a player who enables fleeting success less than ideal.

Having established that, there’s reason to believe that a trade for a 35-year-old sharpshooter wouldn’t necessarily be the best idea.

Korver will turn 36 years old on March 17, which implies that he’s closer to retirement than he is a career renaissance. He’s in remarkable shape, as evidenced by the fact that he’s still one of the most active players in the NBA.

True as that may be, players at Korver’s age and level of experience are often one injury away from ending their careers.

Adding Korver would likely help the Knicks improve their odds of reaching the 2017 NBA Playoffs. He’s a pending free agent who doesn’t have youth in his corner, however, which means New York will have a decision to make in the immediate future.

If the Knicks don’t believe that Korver can help the organization win in multiple seasons, then he won’t be pursued at the deadline.

Pro: Stabilizing The Offense

The New York Knicks aren’t necessarily a bad offensive team, but stability has been tough to find. The Knicks tend to live in isolation down the stretch, which includes stars holding the ball for too long and the players around them standing still.

Having noted that, it’s hard not to be intrigued by a player who constantly moves without the ball and knows how to get open.

Kyle Korver has made a career out of running off of screens and finding shot attempts for himself. That alone enables the offense to flourish, as it keeps the defense on its heels and holds other offensive players accountable.

As it specifically pertains to the Knicks, it’d enable the guards to work the pick and roll and drive to the basket.

Derrick Rose and Brandon Jennings would be primary beneficiaries of Korver’s arrival in New York. Joakim Noah would have an easier time scoring, as well, and both Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis would have more space to operate.

The Knicks haven’t quite embraced the 3-point shot as much as other teams, but adding Korver would elevate the effectiveness and efficiency of the offense.

The question is: would it be worth making a move for a player with such polarizing strengths and weaknesses?

This article originally appeared on