Knicks Trade Rumors: Big Names Surfacing As Options

The rumor mill is running rampant in the NBA, but what does that mean for the New York Knicks? Surprisingly, there are a number of big names available.

At this point in the season, it’s expected that journeymen and disgruntled non-stars will surface on the rumor mill. The occasional star may be referenced, but that’s a rare development at such an early point of the season.

Mere days removed from December 15 opening the floodgates for trades, a surprising number of big names are beginning to be referenced in trade rumors around the NBA.

The New York Knicks aren’t at a point where a trade is imminent, nor are they at the point where a trade is being considered. Jeff Hornacek and Co. are just now beginning to build a team identity and shouldn’t abandon that process.

Knowing the players who are available and the potential cost for them is a key to building long-term, however, and the Knicks appear to have a number of intriguing opportunities.

In some cases, the Knicks could address a flaw by trading for a player who perfectly fits what they need. In others, New York should pass on the possibility of adding a dynamic talent who simply wouldn’t be worth the cost.

The question is: what trade rumors are taking the NBA storm and why should the Knicks care?

Tony Allen, Memphis Grizzlies

Position: Shooting Guard

Age: 34 (1/11/1982)

2016-17 Slash Line: .470/.200/.667

2016-17 Season Averages: 27.2 MPG, 10.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.8 SPG

The New York Knicks currently rank No. 25 in the NBA with an average of 107.5 points allowed per 100 possessions. New York is also No. 25 in points allowed per game, although it does rank in the Top 10 in opponent 3-point field goal percentage.

The Knicks know how to defend, but simply fail to maintain defensive intensity—and that’s why Tony Allen makes sense.

The fact that Allen is available for a trade is shocking given the overachieving nature of the Memphis Grizzlies’ season. Despite the fact that all but one starter has missed time in 2016-17, Memphis is 19-12.

According to Grizzlies beat writer Ronald Tillery of The Commercial Appeal, the Grizzlies are still receiving inquiries about Allen’s availability—and listening.

Teams are gauging interest in Tony Allen and Griz are listening, per sources. Griz engaged T'Wolves with Allen trade talk in 2014. — Ronald Tillery (@CAGrizBeat) December 18, 2016

This could be a trade opportunity worth exploring for the Knicks.

It’s no secret that the Knicks have struggled on the defensive end of the floor in 2016-17. It’s also no secret that Allen and Knicks shooting guard Courtney Lee have played together in the past—or that they helped Memphis reach the postseason.

Trading for Allen may prove too costly in the end, but pursuing one of the league’s premier on-ball defenders wouldn’t be a terrible idea with just one year remaining on his contract.

Will Barton

Position: Shooting Guard

Age: 25 (1/6/1991)

2016-17 Slash Line: .439/.371/.727

2016-17 Season Averages: 30.7 MPG, 14.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.4 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.4 3PM

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Will Barton has become one of the most coveted young scorers in the NBA. An athletic finisher who can consistently convert from beyond the arc, Barton is a rising star with youth on his side.

According to Christopher Dempsey of The Denver Post, Barton is also garnering trade interest around the NBA—interest that he’s refuted.

Teams are once again getting in touch with the Nuggets to check if they have interest in a trade. But Barton, a rapidly improving guard in the second year of a three-year, $11 million contract, has no interest in leaving and has let management know that.

Barton himself has stated that he doesn’t want to be traded, but these decisions are often out of the players’ control.

Barton showed flashes of brilliance in 2014-15, but his breakout season was in 2015-16. He averaged 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.4 3-point field goals made in 28.7 minutes per game, thus garnering Sixth Man of the Year hype.

Denver’s record prevented Barton from winning the award, but Barton is a winning season away from achieving that accolade.

The New York Knicks don’t necessarily need Barton, but it could help to have a go-to scorer off the bench. Brandon Jennings is more than capable of filling that role, however, and he has the added benefit of being a facilitator.

If the Knicks are looking to add a dynamic young scorer to the roster, however, Barton could be a wise target.

Goran Dragic, Miami Heat

Position: Point Guard

Age: 30 (5/6/1986)

2016-17 Slash Line: .451/.417/.802

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.4 MPG, 19.2 PPG, 6.7 APG, 4.0 RPG, 1.0 SPG, 1.6 3PM

If any player on this list is going to be connected to the New York Knicks, it’s point guard Goran Dragic. Dragic had a successful tenure with the Phoenix Suns while playing for the individual who happens to be the current head coach of the New York Knicks: Jeff Hornacek.

The likelihood of the Knicks trading for Dragic is slim at this current juncture, but his history with Hornacek is all but certain to draw intrigue.

Dragic and Hornacek led an overachieving Suns team to a 48-34 record in 2013-14 and had Phoenix above .500 before the 2015 NBA Trade Deadline. Dragic was traded to the Miami Heat after growing unhappy with questionable decision-making from the front office.

According to Chris Mannix of The Vertical, Dragic and the Heat are both open to the possibility of a trade.

Dragic is open to a trade, league sources told The Vertical, and Miami has pursued that option. An early season swap with Sacramento for Rudy Gay fell apart when the Heat sought Darren Collison, sources said, and teams that have probed Miami about Dragic have found the Heat open to offers.

Unless Miami recovers from its 9-19 start and becomes a postseason-caliber team, it stands to reason that Dragic could be moved.

The intrigue in this move is that Dragic is currently playing on a team-friendly contract. With both Derrick Rose and Brandon Jennings likely to command big salaries, it’s intriguing to know that Dragic has an average salary of just $17,000,450.

The rumors that surface will likely be founded more in the obvious connection of Dragic to Hornacek than in truth, however, and that’s why it’s too soon to value it.

Stanley Johnson, Detroit Pistons

Position: Small Forward

Age: 20 (5/29/1996)

2016-17 Slash Line: .374/.278/.654

2016-17 Season Averages: 14.3 MPG, 3.7 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 0.9 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.4 3PM

It was just eight months ago when Stanley Johnson became a fan favorite by challenging LeBron James and holding his own defensively in the 2016 NBA Playoffs. In the months that have followed, however, Johnson has fallen out of favor and surfaced along the rumor mill.

According to Vince Goodwill of CSN Chicago, who previously worked the Pistons beat, Detroit isn’t taking trade calls for Johnson—yet.

Sources have told CSNChicago.com the Pistons have resisted overtures for Johnson but with the recent developments, expect executives for rival teams to be more aggressive.

Johnson was a Top 10 pick in 2015, but has fallen out of favor in Detroit, whether temporarily or permanently.

This isn’t a move that the Knicks will make—nor one they have the personnel to make—but it’s a situation worth monitoring. Johnson has elite defensive potential and a physical profile that compares to a young Carmelo Anthony.

At 6’7″ and 245 pounds with a near 7’0″ wingspan and deceptive explosiveness, Johnson has the pure upside of an impact player on both ends of the floor.

Chances are, Stan Van Gundy will keep his 20-year-old upside wing in Detroit. Johnson has the potential to be a lockdown defender with his strength, physicality, and length at the 3, and could develop into a productive scorer, as well.

Nevertheless, it’s intriguin that a former Pistons beat writer with connections and credibility would report on this possibility so early in the season.

Nerlens Noel, Philadelphia 76ers

Position: Center

Age: 22 (4/10/1994)

2016-17 Slash Line: .545/.000/1.000

2016-17 Season Averages: 8.3 MPG, 4.7 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 1.3 ORPG

It’s far from surprising that Nerlens Noel is one of the players who has surfaced on the rumor mill. What is surprising, however, is that the Philadelphia 76ers have allowed this tumultuous situation to go as far as it has.

This isn’t NBA 2K17 and you can’t turn player morale off in the options menu; the 76ers’ roster structure was destined to create problems.

Philadelphia rationally views center Joel Embiid as the future of the organization, but it has three other young big men on the roster. Noel, Jahlil Okafor, and Dario Saric were all lottery picks, and all are fighting with Embiid for minutes at the same positions.

Even 76ers head coach Brett Brown realizes how unfortunate a situation this is for a player of Noel’s youth and caliber to be in. Per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer,

“I personally have a soft spot for Nerlens Noel. We both have Boston connections and he’s been with me for a long time. Nerlens’ heart has been in the right place. He’s in a very unfortunate situation.”

As for the rumors that Noel will be traded, they’ve consistently surfaced for the better part of a year.

Noel is an athletic big man who can defend power forwards and centers, and switch on the pick and roll. He can block shots, does an excellent job of forcing turnovers, and is a capable rebounder on both ends of the floor.

Noel’s ability to run the floor and operate via the pick and roll makes him an intriguing option for Jeff Hornacek’s offense, but the asking price will be far too high to make this move.

Though none of these five players are imminent targets, all five could be intriguing additions to an already solid roster.

