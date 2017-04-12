Knicks’ Joakim Noah repotedly needs another surgery, this time on his shoulder

It’s safe to say the New York Knicks would like to have a do-over on signing center Joakim Noah to a $72 million deal last offseason. Three months after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, Noah will now have surgery for a torn rotator cuff – a procedure that will require four to six months of rehabilitation, according to The Vertical.

The Knicks say team doctors have recommended offseason surgery but no decision has been made and a timetable for his return is still unknown.

This news comes on the heels of the league suspending the 32-year-old big man 20 games for using a banned substance. Noah served eight games of that suspension at the end of this season and will complete the rest once doctors deem him healthy for next season.

This is just the latest example of the Knicks’ splashy offseason moves backfiring. Derrick Rose, whom New York acquired from Chicago in a trade, had season-ending knee surgery earlier this month.

Noah, who is still owed $54 million, averaged five points and 8.8 rebounds in 46 games for the Knicks.