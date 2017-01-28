Ever since Carmelo Anthony said he’d consider waiving his no-trade clause if the Knicks wanted to go in a rebuilding direction, it seems as though the New York front office has been busy working the phones.

There have been reports that the Clippers, Cavaliers and Celtics all have been contacted to discuss a potential deal for the 32-year-old star, but the interest level in acquiring Anthony was low because of the major pieces that would need to be involved in any deal to make the salaries match.

The Clippers reportedly won’t consider breaking up their trio of Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan in any Anthony swap, but it seems as though that hasn’t been a deal-breaker just yet. ESPN is reporting that the talks are ongoing, and that L.A. and New York are searching for a third team to help facilitate the trade.

L.A. likely would need to package players like Jamal Crawford, J.J. Redick and Austin Rivers in a deal for Anthony, and Rivers is the son of the team’s head coach. But Doc Rivers told ESPN that wouldn’t be an issue.

“Listen, I would trade anyone,” said Rivers, who’s also president of basketball operations. “You have to be willing to do that, so — and he would be one of them, and any of them would be one. But I don’t want to trade any of our guys. I like our team. Having said that, if you think you can make your team better, you make your team better. That’s my job.”

Anthony is one of three players (along with Dirk Nowitzki and LeBron James) to have a no-trade clause as part of his deal, which complicates matters significantly. It remains unlikely that he’d agree to a trade in the middle of the season, but it’s been widely reported that the Clippers and Cavaliers are on the short list of teams he may consider joining if the situation is right.

Anthony is under contract for $26.2 million next season, but has an early termination option after that which would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season.