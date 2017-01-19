Russell Westbrook says he’s not speaking to Kevin Durant despite their chat

Good news, NBA fans and professional-sports-drama aficionados! We now have incontrovertible video evidence that former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant have exchanged actual words in a face-to-face setting.

Late in the third quarter of the Warriors’ 121-100 win in Golden State on Wednesday night, the two superstars came together after an Enes Kanter foul on KD:

Wonder what was said 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KMirIaZiGg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2017

The encounter is about what you’d expect: Westbrook is as locked in as ever, while KD is the one with more to say. In fact, without an angle on Westbrook’s face, we can’t really be sure what he said at all — on the court, anyway.

After the game, the Thunder point guard said point blank that he and Durant aren’t on speaking terms, telling reporters that anyone who thought they exchanged words should look closer:

Westbrook on if he and Durant are on speaking terms and their "exchange" in the third quarter: pic.twitter.com/6qNLIkxgND — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 19, 2017

“Are you and KD on speaking terms?”

“Nah.”

Simple enough! Westbrook also made his thoughts on the whole matter very clear as he made his way off the court following the final whistle (WARNING: the following clip includes several vulgarities):

Clearly the little chat didn't change things between Russ & KD 😳😬 (NSFW) pic.twitter.com/W4B9FyGD6a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2017

To be fair, that initial exchange might not have been the first chat between Westbrook and KD, as the former appeared to have something to say after he threw down a ridiculous dunk:

Shoulda known better than to jump right there pic.twitter.com/BBGlhLDoA2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 19, 2017

Durant, however, declined to talk about what was or wasn’t said:

Kevin Durant won't detail some of the stuff said between him and Westbrook tonight pic.twitter.com/7fESeuf6B0 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 19, 2017

An ESPN report on Wednesday indicated Durant and Westbrook still hadn’t spoken since KD made his free-agency decision. In November, prior to the first meeting between the Warriors and Thunder, Durant said that he and Westbrook are still brothers.

Back to the exchange in question for a minute, though: in the beginning of that clip, Durant starts to talk to Klay Thompson before heading over toward Westbrook, and he accidentally ignores Curry coming in for a high-five in the process. Ever quick on his feet, though, Curry saves it by congratulating himself for trying to congratulate Durant:

Look at Steph 😂 pic.twitter.com/hbsA81nIn1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2017

Former professional wrestler and current yoga guru Diamond Dallas Page would be proud, Steph.