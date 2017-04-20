Warriors rule out Kevin Durant for Game 2 with leg injury

The Golden State Warriors will be without their best player for Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kevin Durant was ruled out for Wednesday’s game with a left calf strain, as first reported by ESPN’s Marc Stein.

Steve Kerr said it's not worth it to play Kevin Durant. Says if Durant played and re-aggravated it, he'd feel like an idiot. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 20, 2017

The Warriors initially listed Durant as questionable on Tuesday, when the 28-year-old missed practice. Coach Steve Kerr told reporters before the game the Warriors would be without reserves Matt Barnes and Shaun Livingston, as well.

Kerr on KD: "You pull a calf, that's a pretty serious deal" — Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) April 20, 2017

Golden State won Game 1 behind a huge effort from Draymond Green, an individual performance that cemented the Warriors’ status as NBA title favorites.

The question for Golden State moving forward is how much rest to give Durant. That will depend on the severity of his strain and how quickly he recovers, of course, but the Warriors could be extra cautious after an injury to Stephen Curry helped derail their 2016 NBA title hopes.