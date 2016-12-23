Kenyon Martin trashes former coach George Karl in response to his new book

Kenyon Martin was an in-your-face power forward during his long NBA career, and it looks like he hasn’t changed much in retirement.

Martin unleashed a barraged of tweets at his former head coach George Karl, who has a tell-all book coming out titled “Furious George,” in which he called Martin a “spoiled brat” and claimed that Carmelo Anthony was a “user of people.”

The Nerve of an AWFUL AND COWARD ASS COACH. More to come — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

I didn't have a father going up. We all know that. What's George Karl excuse for being a terrible person — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Everyone that's played for that awful person and coach can't stand the ground he walks on — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Since we were so bad as players. Tell him to forfeit those Denver wins — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

George Karl is selfish,unhappy,missable,,cowardly person. No wonder he's be fired every place he has coached — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

The book he is writing is full of lies and deceit. By far the worst coach that ever played for — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Talking bout Melo didn't like defense. Hell he never coached defense. How does that work — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Karl coached both Martin and Anthony during his 2004-13 stint with the Denver Nuggets. Here’s more from the book, which was obtained by the New York Post: