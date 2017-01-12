John Wall and Jae Crowder engage in physical altercation following final buzzer

After the final buzzer at the TD Garden sounded, the Boston Celtics were victorious over the Washington Wizards by a score of 117-108. However, the drama did not end there as Wizards star John Wall and Celtics swingman Jae Crowder got together to exchange words and engage in an old-fashioned point/slap-off:

Jae Crowder put a finger in John Wall's face postgame and an argument ensued. A video posted by CSN MID-ATLANTIC (@csnma) on Jan 11, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Shortly after the scuffle, Wall addressed the altercation with a few words attempting to deescalate the situation:

No official word regarding fines or suspensions has been passed down from the NBA office yet, and we will keep you updated as the situation develops.