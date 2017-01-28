On Friday night, Philadelphia 76ers phenom Joel Embiid returned to the lineup after missing the team’s previous three games with a leg injury.

After winning the tip to open the contest, Embiid made it very clear he is feeling just fine — as he threw down this monster poster dunk on opposing Houston Rockets center Nene Hilario

One more time, from above the rim:

Good LORD.

Moral of this story: Either “Trust the Process” or end up like Nene.