Joel Embiid returns to 76ers lineup, posterizes Nene on first possession
On Friday night, Philadelphia 76ers phenom Joel Embiid returned to the lineup after missing the team’s previous three games with a leg injury.
After winning the tip to open the contest, Embiid made it very clear he is feeling just fine — as he threw down this monster poster dunk on opposing Houston Rockets center Nene Hilario
EMBIID! #NBARapidReplay @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/BgVgOHT4rg
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2017
One more time, from above the rim:
😱 EMBIID! 🔨 pic.twitter.com/ipaow0GFrM
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2017
Good LORD.
Moral of this story: Either “Trust the Process” or end up like Nene.