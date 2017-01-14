Watch 76ers’ Joel Embiid pay tribute to WWE’s Triple H during player introductions

Before the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Charlotte Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center Friday night, center Joel Embiid had a special surprise up his sleeve during player introductions.

Instead of the traditional running out-of-the-tunnel, Embiid emerged from the locker room to the tune of former superstar and current WWE executive Triple H’s entrance music before unleashing Triple H’s signature water spit:

Just a day earlier, Embiid gave Triple H this shout-out on Twitter:

I learned this by watching you, @TripleH Is the @WWE ready for The Process? Joel Embiid #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/Ioya5CYpnU — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 12, 2017

To play the game you gotta go through The Process … #NBAVote https://t.co/PzD3Qa46H6 — Triple H (@TripleH) January 13, 2017

Triple H was impressed by Friday night’s water spray attempt, but still left some room for improvement:

Still have to perfect the water-to-spit ratio…Not bad for a first attempt. #MopTheFloor#NBAVote Joel Embiid https://t.co/mjaNcStuZt — Triple H (@TripleH) January 14, 2017

It is “The Process,” after all …