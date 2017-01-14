Watch 76ers’ Joel Embiid pay tribute to WWE’s Triple H during player introductions

Rob Perez

Before the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Charlotte Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center Friday night, center Joel Embiid had a special surprise up his sleeve during player introductions.

Instead of the traditional running out-of-the-tunnel, Embiid emerged from the locker room to the tune of former superstar and current WWE executive Triple H’s entrance music before unleashing Triple H’s signature water spit:

Just a day earlier, Embiid gave Triple H this shout-out on Twitter:

Triple H was impressed by Friday night’s water spray attempt, but still left some room for improvement:

It is “The Process,” after all …