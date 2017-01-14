Watch 76ers’ Joel Embiid pay tribute to WWE’s Triple H during player introductions
Before the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Charlotte Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center Friday night, center Joel Embiid had a special surprise up his sleeve during player introductions.
Instead of the traditional running out-of-the-tunnel, Embiid emerged from the locker room to the tune of former superstar and current WWE executive Triple H’s entrance music before unleashing Triple H’s signature water spit:
#NBAVote Joel Embiid with the @TripleH @WWE entrance 😳🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/6YHE2AyF2n
— Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) January 14, 2017
Just a day earlier, Embiid gave Triple H this shout-out on Twitter:
I learned this by watching you, @TripleH
Is the @WWE ready for The Process?
Joel Embiid #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/Ioya5CYpnU
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 12, 2017
To play the game you gotta go through The Process … #NBAVote https://t.co/PzD3Qa46H6
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 13, 2017
Triple H was impressed by Friday night’s water spray attempt, but still left some room for improvement:
Still have to perfect the water-to-spit ratio…Not bad for a first attempt. #MopTheFloor#NBAVote Joel Embiid https://t.co/mjaNcStuZt
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 14, 2017
It is “The Process,” after all …