Jimmy Butler hits game-winning buzzer-beater to defeat Nets
Rob Perez
On Wednesday night, the Chicago Bulls defeated the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 101-99.
The dramatic seesaw affair, which had multiple late lead changes, ended with a moment of brilliance by Bulls shooting guard Jimmy Butler — a buzzer-beating, step-back for the win:
Jimmy Butler #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/yrR7tgKCcO
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 29, 2016
Butler scored his 40th point of the night on his first-career buzzer-beater.
The view from the Bulls’ bench:
JIMMY BUTLER. BUZZER BEATER. #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/Q3wybS9RiE
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 29, 2016
He may say it every telecast, but this time Bulls’ color commentator Stacey King is on the money — “Jimmy G. Buckets, the G stands for ‘gets’!”.