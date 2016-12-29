Jimmy Butler hits game-winning buzzer-beater to defeat Nets

On Wednesday night, the Chicago Bulls defeated the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 101-99.

The dramatic seesaw affair, which had multiple late lead changes, ended with a moment of brilliance by Bulls shooting guard Jimmy Butler — a buzzer-beating, step-back for the win:

Butler scored his 40th point of the night on his first-career buzzer-beater.

The view from the Bulls’ bench:

He may say it every telecast, but this time Bulls’ color commentator Stacey King is on the money — “Jimmy G. Buckets, the G stands for ‘gets’!”.