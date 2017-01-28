During the Houston Rockets’ 123-118 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday evening, James Harden proved once again why he is one of the leading candidates — if not THE leading candidate — for the 2016-17 NBA MVP award.

Harden finished with 51 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists — his fifth triple-double this season in which scored 40 or more points, tying Oscar Robertson’s NBA record…

…and setting a record by recording a second 50-point triple-double in the same season.

And he did it all in the span of less than 30 days.

Just to give you some perspective of how absurd this accomplishment is:

James Harden is first player with 2 50-pt triple doubles in same season. Russell Westbrook also has 1. Hadn't been any since Kareem in 1975! — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) January 28, 2017

Putting James Harden's feat in perspective: There have been nine 50-pt triple doubles in NBA history. Beard has had two in the past 28 days — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) January 28, 2017

James Harden has two 50-point triple-doubles in last 28 days.

The entire NBA went 15,258 days (from 1/19/75 to 10/28/16) w/o any such games — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 28, 2017

Your move, Russell Westbrook…