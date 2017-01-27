Ivica Zubac Could Be Los Angeles Lakers’ Next Great Big Man

Based on what we’ve seen in the last few games, the Los Angeles Lakers could have an absolute steal on their hands in the form of rookie center Ivica Zubac.

In recent history, the Los Angeles Lakers have done a tremendous job of finding quality talent in the second round of the NBA Draft. First it was the addition of Jordan Clarkson in 2014. Now, it appears they’ve uncovered another diamond in the rough with 2016 second-round pick Ivica Zubac.

Since being recalled on New Year’s Eve, Zubac has quietly come on as an exciting post presence. While expectations should still be tempered, what we’ve seen from the rookie has fans excited about his future.

In the Lakers’ last five games, Zubac is averaging nine points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. In the three games in which he’s played over 20 minutes this season, he’s had a double-double in each. He’s even earned several nicknames (including my favorite, Zublock) due to his apparent rim-protecting prowess.

On top of his budding defensive skills, Zubac has really shined in the pick and roll. Using his surprising athleticism and awareness for his size and age (19), the Bosnia & Herzegovina native is making his mark on the offensive side as well.

Just consider this–Zubac has already nearly matched Brandon Ingram’s career high for points in a single game despite playing in 35 less contests. And there’s what should be a huge talent gap between the No. 2 and No. 32 picks…

According to the LA Times, Zubac is already exceeding the expectations of head coach Luke Walton. The rookie wasn’t projected to make a big impact this season, but has shown well in limited action and made the most of his opportunities in the D-League. As a result, Walton has had no choice but to find him more minutes.

Especially with the Lakers struggling, there’s nothing to lose by getting Zubac more experience. He’s shown enough to warrant a longer look, and could potentially put himself ahead of schedule in his development if he continues to shine this season. Walton is obviously invested in making the most of Zubac’s potential and should continue to increase his minutes.

If he keeps putting on a show, Zubac could potentially make someone like Timofey Mozgov irrelevant. The overpaid center has already fallen under heavy scrutiny as a poor offseason addition, so I’m sure most fans would love to see Mozgov’s role reduced by the rookie. The wasted money wouldn’t be a great look for the Lakers front office, but it is what it is.

At the least, he could make someone such as Tarik Black expendable this upcoming offseason.

Obviously, it’s early. Zubac has had a few good games, but still only has 15 NBA appearances to his name. It’s going to take more than three double-doubles to cement his status as a riser.

We’ll see how things play out between now and the end of the 2016-17 season. If the double-doubles keep coming, we could be witnessing the emergence of the Lakers’ next great big man.

