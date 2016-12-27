It’s Time For Los Angeles Lakers To Make Brandon Ingram A Starter

If the Los Angeles Lakers want Brandon Ingram to be an integral part of their franchise’s future plans, they need to make him a starter now.

When the Los Angeles Lakers spent the No. 2 overall pick on Brandon Ingram last June, it was assumed we’d be seeing plenty of the Duke product during the 2016-17 campaign. While he’s seen a solid amount of minutes through the first couple of months, he hasn’t been featured.

It’s time for that to change.

Yes, I know that Ingram hasn’t exactly shown a ton of star potential when he is on the court. We’ve seen flashes, but the overall production has been a bit underwhelming. Furthermore, the progress hasn’t been on pace with what you’d expect from a player of his draft status.

Still, it’s time to try the “baptism by fire” approach with the rookie. The only way to learn is by doing, and Ingram needs to be doing more moving forward. Throw him to the wolves and see if he returns as the pack leader.

Now don’t get me wrong–there will be some growing pains. Making Ingram a permanent starter is going to be a constant battle, with plenty of ups and downs. However, the Lakers need to see what they have in the young forward. The only way to do that is by getting him on the court.

More importantly, it would be wise to get him playing more minutes with the guys he’s supposed to be creating a Big 3 with. Right now, the Lakers’ most intriguing pieces are Ingram, D’Angelo Russell and Julius Randle.

Those players are the future for the Lake Show. And yet, it’s not all that often all three of the former Top 10 picks are on the floor at the same time.

I understand that Ingram is still a work in progress. The Lakers have also never been keen to expect too much from their rookies. Just look at last season, when Russell was given some time before being pushed into a prominent role.

However, in situations like Ingram’s, it’s sometimes best to test these young, high-upside guys in larger roles sooner than later.

I would envision a lineup looking something like this (assuming a healthy roster): Russell at 1, Nick Young at 2, Ingram at 3, Randle at 4, Timofey Mozgov at 5.

It goes beyond just making him a starter, though.

On top of putting him in the starting lineup, Luke Walton should make getting him more involved in the offense a priority. Many of the flashes he’s shown so far have been when he’s allowed to create for himself.

There were a couple of instances on Christmas Day when he was fed the ball in the post and successfully found his way to the basket. I think we’d all like to see more of that.

That’s the type of playmaking that made Kobe Bryant a sensation in Los Angeles, and I believe it’s how Ingram is going to make his mark early.

One of Ingram’s biggest issues this season has been his shooting. We saw the type of dynamic scorer he could be at Duke, but he’s progressing slowly in the NBA.

Getting him more opportunities to find a rhythm and gain confidence in his shot would only benefit the Lakers and Ingram.

By what I can tell, the benefits of making him a starter far outweigh the potential drawbacks. The Lakers are in a position where they can experiment with the lineup without jeopardizing much in terms of the standings.

If he fails, then Walton can quickly revert back to the previous lineup without too much harm being done.

The physical tools are there–that’s why Ingram was drafted so high in the first place. Unfortunately, the youngster is coming along slower than expected.

If the Lakers truly are invested in turning him into a star, though, I believe they need to give him the opportunity to do so now.

Throw him in the deep end and see if he sinks or swims.

This article originally appeared on