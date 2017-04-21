Tom Brady sends a message to Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas: ‘We all have your back’

The connection between two of Boston’s sports superstars runs strong, and Tom Brady’s latest well wishes to Isaiah Thomas is the latest example.

With the Boston Celtics point guard struggling in the wake of the tragic death of his 22-year-old sister, Chyna, Brady took to Instagram to let Thomas know the city has his back ahead of Game 3 against the Chicago Bulls.

It's how you come back… Good luck tonight. We all have your back! #YourTurn A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 21, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Of course, Brady knows a thing or two about making a comeback with your back against the wall. And when the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons after trailing 28-3 in Super Bowl LI, Brady texted Thomas saying he was next to get a ring:

Isaiah Thomas says Tom Brady texted him after the Super Bowl and said, "It's your turn next." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 8, 2017

The Celtics are down 0-2 in the series headed into Friday night’s game in Chicago. With Rajon Rondo out for the Bulls due to a fractured thumb, Thomas could be in for a bounceback game. He’s averaging 26.5 points, 4.0 assists and 5.5 turnovers per game so far this series, down from his regular-season averages of 28.9 points, 5.9 assists and 2.8 turnovers in 2016-17.

Moreover, Thomas failed to make a single field goal in Games 1 and 2 when he was defended by Rondo, so the absence of the Bulls point guard looms large.