Isaiah Thomas scores 33 points in Game 1 loss to Bulls a day after the tragic death of his sister

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 10: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets on April 10, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brett Pollakoff

The Chicago Bulls came away with a 106-102 win in Boston in Game 1 of their playoff series against the East’s top-seeded Celtics, but for Isaiah Thomas, basketball was only a minor distraction to the real-life tragedy he’s been dealing with since Saturday.

The 22-year-old sister of Thomas died in a car accident Saturday morning, but Thomas decided to play in Sunday’s playoff-opener nonetheless. He started off hot with 13 in the first quarter, before finishing with 33 points on 10-of-18 shooting, to go along with five rebounds and six assists.

Thomas was visibly upset before tip-off, but once the game got going, he was able to keep his emotions in check. He had several plays that would qualify as highlights, and his presence on the floor was undoubtedly an inspiration to his teammates.

The details from a pure basketball perspective may trouble the Celtics for more than just one game. Chicago crushed Boston on the offensive glass, and out-rebounded them overall by a 53-36 margin. As good as Thomas was, Jimmy Butler was the best player on the floor, and scored 15 of his 30 points over the final 12 minutes to seal the win for the Bulls.

But this game was about more than a win or a loss for Thomas and the Celtics.

Apr 5, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) in the second half at TD Garden. The Cavaliers defeated the Celtics 114-91. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

4

gallery: 3 reasons the Celtics could beat the Cavs this postseason

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports | David Butler II

 