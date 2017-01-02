Isaiah Thomas is the Superstar the Celtics Have Been Searching For

Believe it or not, Isaiah Thomas has made it known that he is the NBA’s next superstar caliber player

After dropping a career high of 44 points against the Grizzlies in December, Isaiah Thomas decided he needed to raise the bar. On December 30th, Thomas decided that he was upset with a loss to Cleveland, so he took it out on the former team of the latest Finals MVP.

Thomas not only set a new career-high of 52 points in a game, he also jumped to having the second most points in the fourth quarter of all time, only behind Wilt Chamberlain. The Boston Celtics have most certainly made more than just a one time All Star out of the former 60th pick, they have turned him into the next Superstar to grace the league.

Thomas has not only broken records this season, he also has managed to average 26.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, and 6.3 apg, more than many big names in the league.

It is clear to many that Isaiah deserves a starting position in the All Star game; however, he may not earn that position just yet. Even though he may not be upgraded to a starter in the All Star game, Thomas has shown MVP potential with his latest performance.

It is without a doubt that Thomas has continued to improve his game after being traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Celtics for a bargain price of Marcus Thornton and a first-round draft pick. As the leader of the Celtics, Thomas plays with his heart and soul, while also taking motivation from the fact that he was the last pick in the draft in 2011.

Thomas continues to make strides in his game, proving any doubters wrong as well as being the Celtics’ most valuable piece.

The Celtics’ will more than likely offer Thomas a handsome contract extension in the near future, bringing in the Brinks’ truck he jokingly asked for when asked about a new contract during the summer.

For anyone who had their doubts about Thomas, it looks as though he has silenced many, continuing to constantly improve. Thomas has proven to the NBA that there is another Superstar on the rise.

This article originally appeared on