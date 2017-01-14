Isaiah Thomas goes off in 4th quarter, hits game-winning shot for Celtics

Rob Perez

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics survived a late surge by the host Atlanta Hawks to pull out a dramatic 103-101 victory.

After the Hawks rapidly cut into Boston’s double-digit lead, Celtics star Isaiah Thomas sealed the victory by scoring the team’s final seven points with dazzling displays of talent, including the game-winner with only 2.4 seconds remaining:

Celtics Head Coach Brad Stevens on the play:

Thomas finished with 28 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1 “carried the entire team on his back in the clutch”. The moral of the story here is simple: if 5’9″ Isaiah Thomas can perform this well in an NBA with physical freaks of nature at every turn, never let anyone tell you that you can’t do something — anything is possible if you’re willing to work for it.

