On Friday night, the Boston Celtics survived a late surge by the host Atlanta Hawks to pull out a dramatic 103-101 victory.

After the Hawks rapidly cut into Boston’s double-digit lead, Celtics star Isaiah Thomas sealed the victory by scoring the team’s final seven points with dazzling displays of talent, including the game-winner with only 2.4 seconds remaining:

Celtics Head Coach Brad Stevens on the play:

Stevens: "Usually you call a timeout in that situation, but [Isaiah] waved it off, so I was like, 'Alright, go win the game.'" — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 14, 2017

Thomas finished with 28 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1 “carried the entire team on his back in the clutch”. The moral of the story here is simple: if 5’9″ Isaiah Thomas can perform this well in an NBA with physical freaks of nature at every turn, never let anyone tell you that you can’t do something — anything is possible if you’re willing to work for it.