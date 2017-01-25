Isaiah Thomas’ Defense is a Major Problem

How important will Isaiah Thomas’ defense be when the Boston Celtics decide on his new contract

The Boston Celtics are in a bit of a hole right now, having lost three straight. Giving up over 115 points in all three games definitely has not helped. Unfortunately, it starts with the defense of Isaiah Thomas. Yes, he has been stellar offensively, now only second behind Westbrook in points per game, but defensively he has been a complete liability. As a matter of fact, he has been atrocious both individually and collectively. Out of the 86 results for DRPM (Defensive Real Plus Minus) among point guards on ESPN, Thomas is ranked 86th. That means he has virtually no impact on team defensive performance. That is unbelievable. He has a -4.42 for DRPM.

Now, when Avery Bradley is out there (or Marcus Smart), they somewhat make up for his poor defense. However, when it comes down the stretch in games and the Celtics are playing an elite backcourt like Toronto, who does Thomas cover?

Thomas is going to ask for a huge, gigantic contract. Are the Celtics willing to give him the big money will become the million dollar question. With a draft class filled with elite point guards, most notably Markelle Fultz, what direction will the Celtics go in? Fultz not only has an extremely versatile offensive game that everyone loves, but he also has the ability to become a very good defender on the NBA level as well. He does average 1.7 steals per game, and 1.4 blocks.

Fultz has terrific size for his position at 6’4″ with a 6’9″ wingspan. He is a unique talent that doesn’t come around often. He will be able to guard multiple positions. Danny Ainge has a lot of pressure on his plate to get this pick right, if he ultimately decides to keep it in the end. Thomas obviously has an incredible offensive game, but will his defense cost the Celtics?

His small frame doesn’t help him at all against bigger point guards, but he also doesn’t have the motivation on the defensive side of the ball like he does on the offensive side. He often gets lost in the pick and roll game. The Celtics’ goal should be to get to the Eastern Conference Finals, will Thomas’ defense get in the way of achieving that goal? More importantly, is Thomas the future point guard for the Celtics? Again, his offense is incredible and unlike anyone we have ever seen, he is absolutely lethal in the fourth quarter. But yes, he is a major problem defensively.

