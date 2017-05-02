Isaiah Thomas asks his young son how to guard John Wall before Celtics-Wizards Game 2

Isaiah Thomas has been the Celtics’ do-everything star the past few years, and the 28-year-old All-Star added interviewer to his ever-growing resume before Tuesday’s Game 2 against the Wizards.

Thomas pretended to be a reporter before the game, peppering his young son Jaden with questions that the Celtics’ superstar might face.

Questions like how would you guard John Wall?

“I just work hard,” Jaden said. “I start to guard John Wall every day.”

Isaiah then sends a follow-up question his son’s way: “He’s really fast so what do you have to do to stop him?”

“Get fast shoes and I would catch him. I would block his dunk,” Jaden said.

Judging by Jaden’s skills, it might not be too long before we see him answering these questions from full-time reporters.