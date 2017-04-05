Lance Stephenson almost starts a brawl with this last-second play

The Lance Stephenson era in Indiana is back, as the man himself announced last week, and he didn’t disappoint Tuesday night in his return.

Stephenson, playing his first home game as a Pacer since 2014, sparked a second-half comeback against Toronto after Indiana trailed by as many as 19. Stephenson scored all 12 of his points in the second half as the Pacers rallied for a 108-90 win to snap a four-game win streak and move back into a tie for the No. 7 playoff spot in the East.

Oh, and Stephenson almost started a brawl in the final seconds with this classic bit of Lance-ness, going in for an uncontested layup:

Stephenson apologized afterward, but Paul George was perfectly happy to have his old teammate back, and the fans gave him a standing ovation when he checked into the game.

