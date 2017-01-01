On Saturday night, MVP candidate James Harden made playing back-to-back games look like child’s play. The Houston Rockets star posted a record-setting triple-double of 53 points, 17 assists and 16 rebounds in a 129-122 win over the Knicks, just one night after he had another historic triple-double with 30 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and 5 steals in 1 140-116 win over the Clippers.

How do you stop this? ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/NlBM4VSrFR — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 1, 2017

That’s not a typo — 53/17/16, the first time an NBA player has recorded at least 50 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists. His 53 points are the most ever in a triple-double, as well as a career high. His 17 assists tied a career high.

No more words are necessary — Harden is having the best season of his career and one of the best statistical basketball campaigns of all time.

One potentially worthy of the nickname “King James”? We’ll talk about that in June.