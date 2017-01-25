Houston Rockets: 5 Midseason Takeaways

Saying the Houston Rockets have surprised many this year might be an understatement, but what has been their keys to success midway through the season?

The Houston Rockets, sitting at 34-14, have turned heads since the start of the season, starting with a new head coach and moving James Harden to the point guard position. It seems to have paid off so far through 48 games, as they are sitting third in the ever-so-tough Western Conference.

The Rockets have always had their go-to guy in “The Beard,” but have lacked a supporting cast until this year. First year head coach Mike D’antoni has used his high-powered offensive mind to position the Rockets right where they need to be heading towards the All-Star Break.

Harden has dazzled all season long and is in MVP talks around the league. His ability to not only score but get others involved has shown that the point guard role suits him beautifully.

With the resurgence of Eric Gordon and help from the likes of Ryan Anderson, Trevor Ariza and Nene Hilario, Harden has had some help this year to propel the Rockets to be Western Conference contenders.

Just past the midway point of the season, here are five takeaways from the Houston Rockets impressive season so far.

5. James Harden’s MVP-Caliber Season

Harden has exceeded any expectations heading into this season so far. His performance is a huge reason why the Rockets have been so successful and he shows no signs of letting up.

He is averaging 28.7 points (fourth in NBA), 11.6 assists (leads NBA) and 8.2 rebounds per game and has a chance to average a triple-double, something that hasn’t been done since Oscar Robertson during the 1961-62 season. It’s possible that both Harden and Russell Westbrook accomplish that feat this season.

Thirteen triple-doubles through 48 games places him second this year only behind Westbrook (21) of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has been a catalyst for the explosive Rockets offense thus far this season.

I think it’s safe to say that the point guard position suits Harden well.

The Rockets rely on Harden’s success. Currently 13th in Real Plus-Minus, Harden always makes an impact and accounts for a lot of Houston’s points. When the ball is in his hands, defenders aren’t sure what to expect due to his scoring ability and court vision to get others involved.

He has some competition from Westbrook for league MVP, but the difference between Harden and Westbrook so far this season is that the Rockets are winning. Westbrook is no doubt having an incredible year and the Thunder are in sixth place in the Western Conference now, but Harden has more pieces around him to make a push.

If he can keep up the streak he’s on, it’s hard to imagine anyone snatching the MVP award from him now.

4. Productivity From Bigs

The bigs for the Rockets have surprised a lot of people so far this season. The productivity from veteran center Nene Hilario, second-year center Montrezl Harrell and usual starter Clint Capela have proven to be a solid rotation for the guard-oriented Rockets.

Capela was sidelined in December for a left fibula fracture and made his first start since the injury Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. He has filled the Dwight Howard void quite well and made tremendous strides in just his third year. The athleticism Capela brings and his ability to catch and finish lobs have been a staple in Houston’s offense.

Harrell saw the starting lineup in Capela’s absence and developed well. He is averaging 9.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game — numbers that don’t really jump out at you, but they’ve gotten the job done.

Nene has proven that age is just a number. The 15-year veteran has played well at times but has been a rim protector that the Rockets have needed. With Howard parting ways and going to the Atlanta Hawks, Nene was acquired to help man the paint.

With the help of the Big Three in the paint, the Rockets might have found their center rotation, which is important heading into the second half of the season and postseason.

3. Eric Gordon’s Resurgence

It seems like the theme of the Rockets season has been centered around two factors: James Harden’s MVP season and the resurgence of Eric Gordon.

Gordon has always been an efficient scorer, averaging 43.4 percent from the floor, but it seems like he became an afterthought the past few NBA seasons. Having his two worst scoring seasons the past two years, questions arose about Gordon’s ability on the hardwood.

That was before the Rockets scooped him up in the offseason.

Gordon has shown out so far in H-Town and has fit the mold perfectly in the fast-paced D’Antoni offense, one that many thought would struggle for years to come.

He is currently averaging 17.4 points and has made a strong case for Sixth Man of the Year. His ability to knock down shots from the perimeter has fit him well so far in Houston. The ninth year man out of Indiana is shooting 39.2 percent from behind the three-point arc, which is the second best percentage of his career (44.8 percent in 2014-15).

Gordon has proven to still be relevant in today’s NBA and the Rockets need him more than ever moving forward. With his hot start to the season, there is a little bit more pressure on his shoulders heading in to the second half of the season but he has proven that scoring comes naturally.

2. Championship Contenders?

There’s no doubt the Western Conference is the tougher conference top to bottom in recent memory. And it seems to be the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs usually stealing the headlines, but the Houston Rockets might have what it takes this year to win the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Currently sitting at third in the Western Conference, the Rockets are right where they want to be moving forward. Making it to the playoffs is one thing, but getting past the juggernauts atop the West, including said Warriors and Spurs, is another. That being said, the Rockets are more than equipped to take down them down come June.

Dwight Howard was supposed to be the piece that the Rockets needed the last three years but it didn’t quite click. Harden and Howard had their good moments but it seemed like turmoil lurked around every corner for the two power-hungry stars.

Since Howard’s departure, the Rockets have turned that corner that once was filled with turmoil, and they have found their groove, even with some young talent. Second-year man Sam Dekker, Clint Capela and Montrezl Harrell have all proven to be the rotation players to fit the Rockets’ offense.

With Harden’s ability to facilitate, the Rockets just need to ride his coat tails as they head towards the middle part of 2017.

1. They’re Playing Team Ball

For the first time in the past couple of seasons, the Rockets are finally figuring out that team ball is much better than hero ball. It’s not just the James Harden show anymore (although, it still kind of is).

Harden has help around him, something that’s been lacking the past couple of seasons. He finally has some perimeter threats that opponents have to guard when he slashes towards the basket.

The Rockets are second in the NBA in assists, tallying 25.6 per contest, only behind the offensive powerhouse of the Golden State Warriors who are averaging a ridiculous 31.2 per game. With Harden at the point guard position this year, the Rockets are able to utilize the drive-and-kick type offense with perimeter threats everywhere you look.

The likes of Ryan Anderson, Eric Gordon, Patrick Beverly and Trevor Ariza have propelled the Rockets’ perimeter shooting into space so far during the 2016-17 season. With Harden’s ability to get them the ball, those four have thrived on the perimeter, shooting a collective 39.3 percent from behind the arc.

The Rockets may have found they’re groove on the offensive end and have all the right pieces of the puzzle to win a lot of games but their performance moving forward is what is going to matter. The first half of the season is in the books and they’re looking good so far, but there’s a lot of season left.

Don’t be surprised to see the Rockets making a push for an NBA championship this season.

This article originally appeared on