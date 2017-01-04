Hawks reportedly will retire ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich’s number

More than 40 years after he last suited up for the franchise, the Atlanta Hawks will retire “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s No. 44, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Wednesday.

According to the report, a date for the ceremony has not been finalized. Maravich, who last played with the Hawks during the 1973-74 season, averaged 24.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists during his four seasons in Atlanta.

Maravich was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987, seven years after ending his 10-year career. Known for his floppy socks and ball-handling showmanship, he played for three franchises (Jazz, Hawks and Celtics) and averaged 24.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in his career. Maravich died at 40 of heart failure in 1988.

The only other players to have their jerseys retired in Hawks franchise history are Bob Petitt (No. 9), Lou Hudson (No. 23), Dominique Wilkins (No. 21) and Dikembe Mutombo (No. 55).

Maravich, who was named one of the NBA’s 50 greatest players during the 1996 All-Star Game, was a prolific scorer in college, leading the country in scoring in all three years at LSU.