Hawks are reportedly finalizing a deal to trade Kyle Korver to the Cavaliers

The Hawks are finalizing a deal to trade guard Kyle Korver to the Cavaliers, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Vertical Sources with @ShamsCharania: Atlanta is finalizing a deal to send guard Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 6, 2017

According to ESPN, the Cavs will send a protected first-round pick in 2019 and Mike Dunleavy Jr. to the Hawks.

ESPN reported that the Cavs will trade their 2017 first-round pick to the Blazers for their 2018 first-rounder in a separate deal.

The Cavs roster has been thin at shooting guard since J.R. Smith went down with a thumb injury that required surgery, and will keep him out of action potentially until the end of March.

The Hawks got off to a slow start, but had won four straight heading into Thursday night to improve to 19-16 on the season. But Korver had been relegated to a bench role in 10 of the team’s past 12 games, after being a starter in Atlanta for the previous four seasons.

Korver, 35, has consistently been one of the league’s best shooters from three-point distance throughout his career, and is shooting 40.9 percent from beyond the arc this season. The Cavaliers already rank second in the league in three-point attempts per game (33) and three-point shooting percentage (39.1).

Korver is under contract for $5.2 million this year, and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.