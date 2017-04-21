The Bucks trolled the Raptors with the ‘Barney’ theme song, then crushed their souls

Andrew Lynch

The Milwaukee Bucks trounced, crushed and thoroughly embarrassed the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, going so far as to play the “Barney the Dinosaur” theme song during Toronto’s player introductions:

And if there was one play that encapsulated Milwaukee’s 104-77 Game 3 beatdown, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo rejecting a layup from behind — with his elbow.

Yes, his elbow.

The Bucks have a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is Saturday.

