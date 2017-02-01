Former Lakers guard Derek Fisher has $300,000 in jewelry stolen from LA home

The home of former Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher was burglarized Monday morning with more than $300,000 worth of jewelry taken, according to Los Angeles police.

Officer Drake Madison told the Associated Press that the Tarzana home was unoccupied at the time of the crime, and he doesn’t know if the burglars took any of Fisher’s five NBA championship rings, though TMZ reported Tuesday that the rings were stolen.

Fisher, who played 13 seasons with the Lakers, coached the New York Knicks from 2014-16.