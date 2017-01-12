Floyd Mayweather took Isaiah Thomas’ jersey after a huge game

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas and boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. are friends. They’ve balled together. They’ve gone car shopping together. And Mayweather led Thomas’ All-Star campaign last year, as well.

So it came as no surprise that the biggest name in boxing was sitting courtside as Thomas poured in 38 points to help the Celtics top the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Nor was it surprising when after the game, Thomas made his way over to Mayweather, who congratulated IT4 on his big night — before asking for his jersey.

Isaiah Thomas went off tonight 🔥 38 points

6 rebounds

5 assists

Celtics win & the game-worn jersey goes to Floyd #MoneyTeam pic.twitter.com/SKp4sU96jO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 12, 2017

Okay, that part was a little weird.

Thomas hesitated at first, but Mayweather insisted — so off came the jersey, followed by Thomas taking a page out of The Office and looking right into the camera:

Thomas also weighed in on the biggest topic in sports these days: a potential Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight. While the Celtics point guard doesn’t think it’ll happen, he does have a pick for a winner:

Will Floyd Mayweather fight McGregor? "Probably not," said Isaiah Thomas. "But if he does he's going to win. I know that." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 12, 2017

Maybe Mayweather will even fight McGregor while wearing an Isaiah Thomas jersey. Why not?