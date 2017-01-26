Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler question whether the Bulls ‘care’ following brutal loss

On Wednesday night, the Chicago Bulls suffered a demoralizing 119-114 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks — surrendering a double-digit lead late in the 4th quarter in what was nothing short of a complete and utter collapse.

Following the final buzzer: the team’s two stars, Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade, sounded off to the media. Wade is unsure if their ‘people care’:

Wade said this loss hurts him more than younger players and that shouldn't be case. "I don't know if people care enough." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 26, 2017

Butler’s frustrations were also evident. Warning: the following video contains explicit language

Jimmy Butler wants the Bulls to care more pic.twitter.com/FshLPDyjuC — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) January 26, 2017

Butler, paraphrased:

“I mean, if you’re not pissed off after you lose any game — something’s wrong. This is your job. This is what you’re supposed to love to do. I don’t think everybody looks at it that way. I want to play with guys that care and do well for this organization. Do whatever it takes, just win. Who cares who’s shining?”

With the loss on Wednesday, the Bulls’ fell below .500 (23-24) and remain one game up on the Milwaukee Bucks for the 8th and final playoff seed in the Eastern Conference.