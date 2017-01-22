Gregg Popovich slams Donald Trump for ‘thin skin,’ supports women’s marches

Gregg Popovich is one of the few high-profile coaches in American sports willing to speak publicly about social matters outside the realm of their sport.

Back in November, the San Antonio Spurs head coach told the media he was “sick to his stomach” after Donald Trump was elected president.

On Saturday, Popovich returned again to the subject of Trump after being asked his opinion on the women’s marches taking place around the world following the president’s inauguration.

Popovich said he appreciates the marches and their message, but is growing increasingly distrustful and worried over the acumen and ability of the person that those messages are meant for.

“I think it was great,” Popovich said in video posted by Cleveland.com. “That message is important. And someone kind of said on TV, ‘Well, what’s their message?’ Well, it’s obvious.

“There are a majority of people out there who don’t buy his act. I just wish he had more…I wish he had the ability to be mature enough to do something that really is inclusive, instead of just talking and saying ‘I’m going to include everybody.’

“So far, we’ve gotten to the point where you can’t believe anything that comes out of his mouth. You really can’t.

“At the CIA today, instead of honoring the 117 people that were behind him, he was talking about the size of the crowd [at the inauguration]. That’s worrisome…that’s worrisome. I’d just feel better if someone that was in that position would show the maturity and psychological and emotional level of somebody that was his age. It’s dangerous and it doesn’t do us any good.

“There’s a difference between respecting the office of the presidency and who occupies it. It’s hard to be respectful of someone when we all have kids and we’re watching him being misogynistic and xenopohic and racist, and watch him make fun of handicapped people.

“What really bothers me are the people around him. The Sean Spicers and Kellyanne Conways and Reince Priebuses who know who he is, that actually have the cynical approach where they defend him and try to make it sound like he didn’t say what he said.

“He’s mad at the media for reporting what he said,” Popovich said. “That boggles my mind.

“If any of our children were to say [what Trump said], our decision would be to ground them for six months. Without a doubt.

“And we ignore all that because…why?”

