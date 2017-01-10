Derrick Rose returns to Knicks, explains his mysterious no-show

Less than 24 hours after no-showing the Knicks’ Monday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans with no explanation, Derrick Rose was back at the team facility on Tuesday, in “good spirits” and dressed in team attire:

Derrick Rose has rejoined the team and has been fined. He is expected to be in uniform tomorrow in Philadelphia. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 10, 2017

Derrick Rose said he flew to Chicago to be with his family yesterday and flew back to New York this morning. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

"It was personal – I put it on myself for not telling the #Knicks – I am not perfect – I apologized to team!" pic.twitter.com/3MuXUpzzNh — Bruce Beck (@BruceBeck4NY) January 10, 2017

Derrick Rose said the organization accepted his absence but said that he should have reached out to them to explain his absence. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

Derrick Rose: "Things happen." — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 10, 2017

"Rose will play Wed. The lesson here is we want the trust of the players but we need communication!" Jeff Hornacek pic.twitter.com/8g2S9OJi2U — Bruce Beck (@BruceBeck4NY) January 10, 2017

New Orleans’ Anthony Davis scored 40 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the Pelicans’ 110-96 win over the Knicks, in a game where Carmelo Anthony was ejected late in the third quarter for arguing with the officials.

Knicks president Phil Jackson did not speak to the media after the game, leaving coach Jeff Hornacek and New York players such as Joakim Noah to try to explain the situation:

“I mean, I don’t really want to talk too much about it because I don’t really know what the situation is,” said Noah, who has played with Rose since 2008 as his teammate in Chicago before coming to New York along with Rose prior to this season. “Obviously Derrick is one of our better players. And when he is not here it is tough. But I am just happy that everything is OK with him.”

Rose is averaging 17.3 points on 44.3 percent shooting and 4.5 assists in 31.9 minutes per game for the Knicks this season. He is in the final year of a five-year extension he signed in 2011 for a reported $94.3 million over five years.