DeMarcus Cousins says he wants to re-sign with Kings, trolls reporters with same question

The legend of DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins continued following the Sacramento Kings’ 100-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

Following the game, Cousins spoke with the media and was eventually asked if he wanted to stay in Sacramento when his current contract is complete — Cousins’ response was a simple “I love Sacramento. This is where I wanna be.” What ensued was nothing short of epic, as Cousins took the mic and started interviewing the reporters to find out if they wanted him to re-sign — one of which, Andy Furillo of The Sacramento Bee (who notably got into a major locker room altercation with Cousins earlier this season) said “For me? No.”

Kings center DeMarcus Cousins was asked about wanting to be in Sacramento. Says he loves Sac, then interviews a couple of media members pic.twitter.com/Cx0KOfsaY5 — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) January 11, 2017

This interaction developed shortly after CSN California‘s James Ham reported that Cousins plans on signing a mammoth $207 million max contract extension with the Kings in the near future:

CSN California has confirmed through a league source that the two sides have tossed around numbers and that barring a late change in direction by either side, Cousins intends to sign a massive, max-money extension, estimated at roughly $207 million during the offseason that will keep the big man in a Kings uniform long-term.

Say what you want about DeMarcus Cousins, but one thing we can all agree on is that there is never a dull moment when he’s the center of attention.