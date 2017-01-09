DeMarcus Cousins punches and kicks a chair following foul call

The legend of DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins continued on Sunday night, as the always-volatile Sacramento Kings big man went absolutely ballistic on an innocent chair after being given his third foul of the half vs. the Golden State Warriors

Would NOT want to be that chair https://t.co/hMgrs3tSKn — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 9, 2017

Cousins was immediately assessed a technical foul, his 12th of the season, tying Russell Westbrook for the league lead.