DeMarcus Cousins punches and kicks a chair following foul call

The legend of DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins continued on Sunday night, as the always-volatile Sacramento Kings big man went absolutely ballistic on an innocent chair after being given his third foul of the half vs. the Golden State Warriors

Cousins was immediately assessed a technical foul, his 12th of the season, tying Russell Westbrook for the league lead.

