DeMarcus Cousins Earns Third All-Star Nod

It was pretty expected, but the news is officially out that DeMarcus Cousins has earned his third career All-Star nod and will play in the NBA All-Star game in New Orleans this upcoming February.

There is also the news that Boogie will be showcasing his talents in the NBA Skills Competition as well. It will be his second time participating in the event.

Busy weekend for DeMarcus Cousins next month in New Orleans. He'll compete in the Skills Challenge again and 3rd All-Star Game, per sources — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) January 26, 2017

Like I mentioned above, it isn’t a surprise that Boogie got the All-Star nod this season. The man has been a complete beast on the hardwood. Averaging a monster 28 points and 10.2 rebounds a game is expected for an elite big, but add on the fact that Cousins is also averaging 4.4 assists per contest and shooting 36.5% from beyond the perimeter is just ridonkulous.

Overall, it is official that DeMarcus will be playing his third All-Star game come February, but it’s not really a surprise. The hard work that Cousins has put in has to lead to his dominance today, and hopefully, that dominance will rub on towards his teammates as the Kings still have work to do in order to make the postseason.

Congrats Boogie! You earned it!

This article originally appeared on