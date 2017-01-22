DeMarcus Cousins ‘applauds’ refs after controversial ending in loss to Bulls

On Saturday night, the Sacramento Kings were defeated by the Chicago Bulls, 102-99, in controversial fashion. Bulls star Dwyane Wade, with the game tied and approximately 20 seconds remaining, was granted two free throws after Kings center DeMarcus Cousins committed a “foul” on the streaking Wade as he tried to dunk on a fast break:

Bulls end up with the win after a questionable foul call on Boogie 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ceg3gvvdkh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2017

Following the “foul,” the officials went to the monitor, discussed the play and the ruling was upheld. The Kings ultimately lost after failing to score during their final two possessions.

Cousins, who has a reputation for being … well, how do I put this politely? Emotionally volatile … was apparently (and rightfully) upset after the final buzzer:

Boogie was not happy about that call. pic.twitter.com/9jagzuwAxw — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 22, 2017

…and elaborated on his feelings about the refs doing “a great job” to the media — going as far as “applauding” them:

On the phantom foul call on the Wade dunk…Cousins says the refs made "the absolute right call" and gave the refs a round of applause pic.twitter.com/Ngghf3k3ua — Terrence Tomlin (@TomlinDoesIt) January 22, 2017

Something tells me there was a little sarcasm in those remarks.