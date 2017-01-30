DeAndre Jordan says he’s been invited to participate in the Dunk Contest

DeAndre Jordan is one of the best in-game dunkers in the NBA, but he’s never appeared in All-Star weekend’s Slam Sunk Contest. That might change this year, as Jordan says he’s received an invitation to participate.

Jordan is in his ninth NBA season, and normally takes a vacation this time of year. In fact, he had to cancel a planned trip to Hawaii after being selected as an All-Star reserve for the first time.

“After practice on Thursday, I had my trip to Hawaii ready to go,” Jordan told The Undefeated’s Marc Spears. “I was super excited about it. I was waiting for this one last little thing [All-Star announcement]. I was leaving at 6 in the morning [of Feb. 16] and was ready to rock. Someone texted me and said, ‘Hey, you got to cancel that trip to Hawaii.’ I was like, ‘No, this is done. This is set. What’s up?’

“I was thinking that they would have known at practice if I made it or not. They didn’t say nothing at practice, so I was like, ‘Cool, I didn’t make it. I’m about to set my trip up.’”

Since he’ll now be in New Orleans anyway, it would be great to see Jordan give the Dunk Contest a shot.

