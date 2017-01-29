Could the Cleveland Cavaliers Strike Trading Gold with the Chicago Bulls?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the market for several different types of players, and they should target the Chicago Bulls as a potential trade partner.

The Chicago Bulls have been a mess as of late. With Rondo, Wade, and Butler at the forefront of this mess, it seems this Bulls team could irrationally trade to fix this issue, and the Cleveland Cavaliers should jump all over that.

First, Butler and Wade called out players like Rondo and the young players for not working hard, then Rondo put on Instagram that his veteran leadership was basically garbage. This and that, and the Chicago Bulls seem to be in complete disarray.

Sitting just on the cusp of playoff contention, the Bulls are currently the eight seed in the East at 23-25. They are followed by such teams as Milwaukee and Detroit who will both be eager to make a playoff run come later in the season. If you think just siting around and hoping this storm will pass is the fix for the Bulls, then fine, but I doubt it.

The Chicago Bulls have an abundance of quality players on their team, and they could easily fix their chemistry issues without letting go their top-notch superstar Jimmy Butler. And, if they look to trade, Cleveland could offer them some relief.

Rondo is a special type of player. Most basketball fans are not Rondo fans, and he is certainly on the trade market in my opinion after this little dispute. Another player that I think would fit perfectly in Cleveland is Taj Gibson. While Taj is not on the trade market, it could be interesting to see if the David Griffin could find a way to entice the Bulls into an offer for him.

With all that said, let’s take a look at how and why the Cavaliers could trade for Rajon Rondo and Taj Gibson.

Rajon Rondo Could Be the Perfect Backup

Before you tell me I’m crazy, just let me explain this logic. The Chicago Bulls are not a shooting team. They rank DEAD LAST in threes per game making only 6.4. This is not a team that Rajon Rondo can successfully operate on.

But the Cleveland Cavaliers are a different story. With the new acquisition of Kyle Korver, the floor is as open as ever. The Cavaliers second unit is also dominated by players that can shoot from anywhere. Jefferson, Frye, and Korver are the three main second unit threats.

This is why Rondo would be effective. Rondo had one of his most effective season in Boston during the 2010-2011 season. Why? Because he had Ray Allen to his left and Paul Pierce to his right who were both knockdown shooters along with Kevin Garnett who was automatic from the mid-range. That season Rondo averaged 11.2 assists and 10.6 points per game.

Rondo can only function with the proper personnel around him, and I think the Bulls are finally figuring this out. With that said, most other teams in the NBA do not even have a good use for Rondo, but being a playmaker on the Cavs second unit would be a dream come true for him.

I also feel that Chicago would give him up rather easily to. Maybe Shumpert and some cash could do the trick for Rondo, and then the Cavs can start looking at a Larry Sanders-type player to help their big man issue.

Either way, Rondo would be a great fit on the Cavs second unit– in my opinion. Now, let’s talk about the guy I really want in Cleveland but won’t get, Taj Gibson.

Taj Gibson Would Solve Several Cleveland Problems

The Cavaliers have a noticeable defensive problem. While Gibson is a not an elite-caliber defender, he would still bring a solid defensive presence. The key for Gibson is his offense use.

Like previously mentioned, the Cavaliers second unit is loaded with perimeter shoots, but they have little post play. The Cavaliers are not even a top 25 team in points in the paint. They rank 29th in that category while ranking second in three point attempts per game.

This is extremely unbalanced. Taj, who shoots about 40% of his shots from within three feet while being able to knock down a mid-range jumper, could be a great addition alongside Kevin Love. Even if he found his way to backup Tristan Thompson, he would still be able to thrive in their second unit.

Taj’s problem is his cost. He is 31-years-old, and he is one of the most consistent players on the Chicago Bulls. If willing, the Cavaliers could trade Shumpert and money for Gibson. The one benefit for Chicago is that a trade such as that could unlock more time for Bobby Portis to develop off of the bench.

Do I really expect either of these trade to happen? Probably not. But, the Chicago Bulls have got to figure something out and soon.

